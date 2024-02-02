Top track

COBRAH - FEMININE ENERGY

Polyglamorous Presents: COBRAH

Concorde 2
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
About

Polyglamorous proudly invites you to our extra special February club event, featuring guest performer: COBRAH!

COBRAH, the experimental electronic artist that’s become a globally celebrated vocalist, producer, fashion iconoclast and cultural boundary-push...

Presented by Polyglamorous.

Lineup

COBRAH

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

