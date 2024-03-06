Top track

Rawb

La Boule Noire
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rawb défend un reggae moderne et inspiré. Sur scène comme en streaming, sa musique à l’ADN tropical trouve un écho certain auprès d’une génération en recherche de sincérité et de générosité. Né à la Réunion, expatrié en métropole, Rawb a fait le grand saut...

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Flower Coast

Lineup

Rawb

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

