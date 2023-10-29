Top track

Duckwrth - 007 (Jersey Mix)

Please & Thank You

Tenants of the Trees
Sun, 29 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please & Thank You Halloween Celebration

a GOOD TIME at a GOOD PLACE with GOOD PEOPLE

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by HUMAN INFLUENCE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Powers Pleasant

Venue

Tenants of the Trees

2810 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.