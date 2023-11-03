Top track

Carla Valenti - Amanecer Andino

Giardino Dei Visionari Dia de los Muertos

Gate Milano
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€15

About

Il 3 novembre, Giardino Dei Visionari celebra il Dia de los Muertos, onorando la sacralità della vita attraverso la magia della musica.

Il Dia de los Muertos è il giorno in cui il mondo dei vivi abbraccia gli spiriti del passato. Questa festa, dalle radic Read more

Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
Lineup

2
Restless, Carla Valenti, Etna and 2 more

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

