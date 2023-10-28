Top track

Halloween Tulum Inspired Experience with Safar

DOM
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Safar (FR) - Sweet Disposition
About

On Saturday October 28th join us for a journey to the Heart of Tulum at the Iconic DOM on Park Ave 🌴

We are excited to bring legendary artist SAFAR to join us for an unforgettable Halloween night.

About the Artist:

Born in Africa and raised in Europe,...

Presented by Venue House.

Lineup

Safar (FR)

Venue

DOM

287 Park Avenue South, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

