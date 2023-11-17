Top track

Quando: Alienata + Orson Wells @Debass

Clèr
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.30

About

Quando @Cler Debass

w/ Alienata, Orson Wells, Uabos, San Pedro

Quando presents a night features with unmissable lineup with Alienata and Orson Wells. Alienata is one of the most innovative DJs in the electronic music scene. Alienata brings tremendous ene...

Presentato da Clèr e La Sabbia
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Orson Wells, Alienata, Uabos and 1 more

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

