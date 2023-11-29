DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POP Montréal & Socan Present Hanorah

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
POP Montreal and SOCAN in partnership with Canada Council For The Arts are producing a new showcase series which puts the spotlight on Quebec musicians performing live in Los Angeles. These exciting monthly events will introduce emerging Quebec based artis...

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Hanorah

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

