Jeudi OK invite le collectif artistique Griffes d'Anges pour réchauffer vos ailes et faire bouger les têtes le temps d'une soirée au FVTVR CLUB.
Line up :
23h-00h30: MIREILLE
00h30-1h30 : WANT ONE ?
1h30-3h : KENNYMPHE
3h-5h : EGNA B2B PASSIF
5h-6h :...
