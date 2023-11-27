DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5
About

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger. Set against the sweeping vistas of Wyoming and Texas, the film tells the story of two young men - a ranch-hand and a rodeo cowboy - who meet in the summer of 1963, and...

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

