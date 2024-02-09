Top track

Feel The Game

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stereoclip live // Arca

ARCA
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feel The Game
Got a code?

About

Stereoclip live

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da 6AM snc.

Lineup

Stereoclip

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.