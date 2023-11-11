DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Outside | Red Carpet Edition

Kube Hôtel Paris
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WE OUTSIDE VOLUME 2 | EDITION SPÉCIALE RED CARPET 💫

On se retrouve samedi 11 novembre pour la deuxième édition de « WE OUTSIDE » by THE PLUG, une édition spéciale au sein d’un magnifique hôtel 4 étoiles le KUBE en plein cœur de PARIS.

Vivez une expéri...

Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Kube Hôtel Paris

1 Passage Ruelle, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.