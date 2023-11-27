DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belgrave Listening Group #48 - Trent Reznor Special

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLeeds
About

Your favourite albums like you've never heard them before, through our d&b audiotechnik sound system in the pitch black.

Meeting #48

Belgrave Listening Group Presents

27.11.23

7:30pm: Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral (1994)

9:15pm: Atticus Ross &...

Presented by Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

