Top track

Thank - Torture Cube

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thank

The George Tavern
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thank - Torture Cube
Got a code?

About

Leed's best band THANK are back at the George after a sell-out performance last July, to give us another dose of club-like-noise-punk.

Support comes from The Panama Papers (https://sgarabtapes.bandcamp.com/album/s-t) and Clean Trio (https://www.instagram....

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The George Tavern.

Lineup

Thank

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.