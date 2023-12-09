DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uptown Vinyl Supreme ft. Cosmo & DONIS

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$14.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After 8 years traveling the city as well as hosting some of our biggest legends in the beautiful Boogie Down, UVS is thrilled to make our first landing on the rooftop of Our Wicked Lady....

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
Lineup

Sunny Cheeba, Silver Disco, DONIS

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

