Dancity Echoes e Riverock Festival presentano, per la prima volta in Umbria, al Teatro Lyrick di Assisi il celebre compositore Nils Frahm. Questa collaborazione anticipa il Dancity Summer Festival e il Riverock Festival.
Nils Frahm si è avvicinato all...
