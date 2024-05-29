Top track

Nils Frahm - All Melody

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nils Frahm | Dancity Echoes X Riverock Festival

Teatro Lyrick Assisi
Wed, 29 May 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsSanta Maria degli Angeli
From €34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nils Frahm - All Melody
Got a code?

About

Dancity Echoes e Riverock Festival presentano, per la prima volta in Umbria, al Teatro Lyrick di Assisi il celebre compositore Nils Frahm. Questa collaborazione anticipa il Dancity Summer Festival e il Riverock Festival.

Nils Frahm si è avvicinato all...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Dancity.

Lineup

Nils Frahm

Venue

Teatro Lyrick Assisi

Viale Gabriele D'Annunzio, 06081 Santa Maria degli Angeli (PG)
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.