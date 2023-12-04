DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOWNSTAIRS: Creative Queers Mixer

Purgatory
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

calling all creatives + misfits!

join us for a cute casual meetup to mix & mingle with other artistic queerdos near you 🦋✨

hosted by @kmortizx

afterparty karaoke by DJ TK

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

