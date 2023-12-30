Top track

In The Shadows

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lovebirds + Hot Toddy

Metropolis
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In The Shadows
Got a code?

About

Disco-house superstars, Lovebirds + Hot Toddy are in the building for the last Saturday night of 2023. Dance the year goodbye in East London's iconic str!p club. Hidden rooms across 5 unique floors to explore.

For the fabulous, for the indulgent. £5 ticke...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).

Lineup

Lovebirds, Hot Toddy

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.