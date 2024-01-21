DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Rumpled (Italy), headline show

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Signature Brew Haggerston to welcome an exceptional band from Italy on Sunday, January 21st.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

The Rumpled

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.