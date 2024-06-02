DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ragga Food and Vybz

Hot Box
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
PartyChelmsford
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

COME AND JOIN US

Night Till Dawn are hosting an afternoon f Reggae, Dancehall, Soca and Afrobeat!

We have the one and only DJ Ragga_Enforcer joining us on the day too!

We hope to deliver Night out events that the public can embrace and enjoy and want m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

