Courting - Popshop!

Courting + Heavy Lungs

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Quatuor basé à Liverpool, Courting est l’une des plus belles promesses musicale d’une ville à l'héritage parfois encombrant.

Le groupe cultive une identité résolument britannique qui puise son inspiration dans le creuset créatif du Merseyside et de l’Angl...

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Heavy Lungs

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

