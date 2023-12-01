DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJS:
· Ohmanuels B2B JD Dislexia @ohmanuels @danielnosvamos
· Mamba Nera @mambaneradj
· Tabula rasa @tabularasa_duo
· Massis @_themassis
ART BY:
Live Painting
Sofía Medina @SofiMedina3
Live Painting & Art Exhibition
LEYVEL @leyvel.es
Illustrati...
