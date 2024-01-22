DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Afin de répondre à la forte demande, le concert de Des Rocs initialement prévu le 22 janvier à partir de 20h30 au Point Éphémère se déroulera désormais au Trabendo à la même date, à 20h. Les billets précédemment achetés pour le Point Éphémère restent valab...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.