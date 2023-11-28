Top track

2000 Seasons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Talib Kweli Show & Friends

Superstition
Tue, 28 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJAustin
$18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2000 Seasons
Got a code?

About

Open House Productions Presents: The Talib Kweli Show & Friends (Live Band Performance)

Lineup: Talib Kweli & Friends, Riders Against the Storm, The Brosfresh, Buck Rodgers, Zeale, & Moody Banks.

This a 21+ event.
Presented by 12 RIVERS REALTY.

Lineup

Talib Kweli

Venue

Superstition

110 East Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.