The Agents annual holiday show

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
$17.31
thats right folks! The Agents are back with a SPECIAL TWO SET SHOW!!

THE AGENTS are a grand mixture of Traditional Ska, Reggae, Swing and Surf. The eight members of The Agents bring a special mixture of styles to their sound; very rich, moving, and catchy...

This is a 21+ event
Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents

The Agents

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

