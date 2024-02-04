Top track

Wallflower

Latir IVW2024

Hot Box
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“avant-garde, alt-RnB, London, love, nostalgia”

Latir is a London based alt indie-RnB artist with an avant-garde style, fusing together his love for hip hop, old school jazz, indie and electronic music, heard through his timeless yet uplifting melodies, a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
Lineup

Latir

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

