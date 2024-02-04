DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“avant-garde, alt-RnB, London, love, nostalgia”
Latir is a London based alt indie-RnB artist with an avant-garde style, fusing together his love for hip hop, old school jazz, indie and electronic music, heard through his timeless yet uplifting melodies, a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.