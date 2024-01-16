Top track

Mud Morganfield: Son of Muddy Waters

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50

About

Eldest son of Muddy Waters, multi award-winning artist and world-renowned bluesman - Mud Morganfield's performances are not to be missed.

Being the eldest son of the legendary Muddy Waters, Mud was brought up around some of the finest blues musicians the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Mud Morganfield

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

