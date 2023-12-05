DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Arrhythmics with LUU Big Band + LUU Jazz and Blues

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening of Jazz, Soul, Pop, Funk and Disco featuring all three of Leeds University’s big bands.

Line Up Subject To Change.

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

LUU Big Band, LUU Jazz and Blues, The Arrhythmics

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

