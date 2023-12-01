DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

CRASH

Headrow House
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents a brand new party for Headrow House. Are you ready to CRASH??

In the very capable hands of the sickest DJ crew around atm, booty shakin' bestiez, expect a night of some seriously fun, silly, fast n hard music for the club. From the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs