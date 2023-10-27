DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GWSU - Halloween Special w/ VANESSA MARIA

District 272 Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GWSU - Halloween Special w/ VANESSA MARIA

GWSU reincarnates it's iconic dress code for a Halloween special on 27th October.

dress code: hot & slutty with a creepy twist

Djs: Donatella Chiara - Vanessa Maria - Daria Kras

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da GWSU

Venue

District 272 Club

Via Padova, 272, 20132 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.