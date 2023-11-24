DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MERCY: Menendez Brothers + Very Special Guests

Lafayette
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Free
About

Welcome to MERCY. Find forgiveness for your sins in a sea of people, love and dance!

Beavertown Brewery are bringing you top names from the world of disco and house for some FREE ENTRY world class club action at Kings Cross’ hidden secret, Lafayette.Disco Read more

Presented by Beavertown Brewery

Lineup

Mas Que Nada Brothers, The Menendez Brothers

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

