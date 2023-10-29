Top track

For You - Original Album

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Stupenda - Ago, Tommiboy, Flavio Paolo

Alcazar Live
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

For You - Original Album
Got a code?

About

Dopo il sold out di Gennaio, torna all’Alcazar DiscoStupenda, la festa che riporta sul dancefloor capolavori nascosti della musica italiana.

Sul palco il live di Ago, leggendario artista fiorentino che nel 1981 rilascio l’album “For You”, pietra miliare d Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Ago

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.