Amplitudes invite Abdul Raeva + Dād

IBOAT
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Et si on dansait encore dans une forêt enchantée même en automne ? Ok les cèpes c’est bon. Mais Abdul Raeva dans la cale de notre tendre rafiot c’est encore meilleur. Sel, poivre, huile d’olive, terminé. Rien de plus. Ce duo tout droit venu d’Estonie ne ra Read more

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Abdul Raeva

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

