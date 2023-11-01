Top track

Nina Chiodin - MORE

Nina Chiodin EP Release Show

Next Door Records
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12

About

SUPPORT FROM TIA LOWE AND ZAMI YAZEED

Nina Chiodin is a 22-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer, based in London. Originally from Italy, she grew up surrounded by the voices of Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughan, and Billie Holiday, who significantly shaped Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Zami Yazeed

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

