DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SUPPORT FROM TIA LOWE AND ZAMI YAZEED
Nina Chiodin is a 22-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer, based in London. Originally from Italy, she grew up surrounded by the voices of Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughan, and Billie Holiday, who significantly shaped
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.