DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

shutters pres. Urbannino mit Efeu

Uebel & Gefährlich
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

shutters pres.

Urbannino mit Efeu

29.11.2023

Uebel & Gefährlich Turmzimmer

20h Einlass / 21h Beginn

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Urbannino

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.