Think I Care, Skinhead, COA, The Stress

The Kingsland
Sat, 9 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday December 9th 2023

*MATINEE*

Think I Care

Skinhead

COA

The Stress

@ The Kingsland

$20

1 PM

16 +

This is an 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Think I Care, Skinhead, Colin of Arabia and 1 more

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

