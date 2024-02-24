Top track

Abhir Hathi & Quevedo - CA' MANOLO

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Sala Alboroto
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Palmas de Gran Canaria
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Las Palmas.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Evento +18
Organizado por Step Family.

Venue

Sala Alboroto

Calle Remedios 10, 35002 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

