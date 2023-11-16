DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il leggendario show di kickboxing, Thai boxe e MMA OKTAGON torna a Torino per celebrare la sua 26esima edizione. Il programma di gara prevede tre titoli mondiali ISKA, 11 Super Fights internazionali e 5 match nazionali. Il main event è la sfida tra il dete...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.