NEU! Familiar

Centre Cultural La Mercè
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 11:00 am
GigsGirona
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Màgic
About

Us esperem el diumenge 28 de gener per tancar la desena edició del NEU! amb una bonica matinal familiar.

Joan Colomo us anima a portar els vostres instruments per a la creació d’un Hit únic!

Comptarem també amb la màgia de la Orchestra Fireluche i Circ V...

Todas las edades
Organizado por NEU! Festival.

Lineup

Circ Vermut

Venue

Centre Cultural La Mercè

Pujada De La Mercè 12, 17004 Girona, Girona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 am

