Cantautori a caccia di topline con Federica Abbate

Est Bar
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:30 am
WorkshopMilano
About

CAROSELLO FEST: CANTAUTORI A CACCIA DI TOPLINE con FEDERICA ABBATE

Federica Abbate è l'autrice donna più importante d'Italia nonché cantautrice e quindi voce delle sue stesse canzoni, che ha raccolto e pubblicato nel suo primo songwriter album "Canzoni pe...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio
Lineup

Federica Abbate

Venue

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:30 am

