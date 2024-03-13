DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laetitia Sadier

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$17.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Over the course of her career, spanning three-plus decades, Lætitia Sadier has never shied away from the hard topics, or stopped advocating for the possibility of self determination and emancipation in the face of the powers that be, conscious or unconscio...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

