DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CHARDOGAY has moved from a weekday affair to a Saturday happening: 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month to be exact! For those of you that attended our teaser affair, you already know: Chardogay at The Silverlake Lounge is the Final Form.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.