Hangover Kiki Ball

Main Club - Club 44
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyMilano
About

Tonight after the Scandalous Ball 2023 we’ll relieve all our Hangover vibes at the Kiki Ball!!!

Doors open : 17:00

Start : 18:00

LINE UP :

DJ Lil’Jean

COMMENTATOR Father Typhoon Angels

DRESS CODE : Total Black

CATEGORIES :

Beginner Runway

Runway...

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

