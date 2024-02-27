Top track

Dorian Electra presents Fanfare – The World Tour

The Glass House
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$42.25

About

Goldenvoice Presents: Dorian Electra presents Fanfare – The World Tour with support from Frost Children and atlgrandma.

This is an All Ages event.

Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

