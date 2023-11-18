DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Propaganda Bristol - Donut Party!

The Fleece
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBristol
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FREE DONUTS. Need I say any more?

We're spending a silly amount of dollars on an offensive amount of donuts this Saturday. It's scary, quite frankly.

Alongside the sugary, carby mountain, expect all the anthems from Paramore, Fall Out Boy, Arctic Monkeys...

Presented by Propaganda Promotions Ltd

Lineup

Propaganda DJs

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open11:00 pm
450 capacity

