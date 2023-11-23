Top track

WOMEN IN REVOLT!: In Conversation, Vinyl Compilation Launch + Tate Exhibition Celebration

Rough Trade East
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£31.50

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-conversation event to celebrate 'Women In Revolt!', the new compilation released via Music For Nations.

Music For Nations presents the Women In Revolt! vinyl compilation, featuring music & sound art create...

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

