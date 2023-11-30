DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'Bad Rubbish' Sorority Mixtape Release Show

Avalon Cafe
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
London
£6.12
About

The return is real.

Our sonic heroes. The fuel to starting this label. The definition of class songwriting duos.

Sorority, avant-garde pop renegades, are back to save us with the release of their mixtape 'Bad Rubbish' a culmination of a natural splurging...

Presented by Full Power Records.
Venue

Avalon Cafe

Juno Way, London SE14 5RW, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

