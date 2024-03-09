Top track

PLK - Monégasque

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holocène Festival - Pass Holo+ Samedi

Alpexpo
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGrenoble
€75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PLK - Monégasque
Got a code?

About

Holocène Festival est de retour les 8&9 mars 2024 à Grenoble - Alpexpo pour sa 6ème édition. Retrouvez pendant deux jours, des artistes de renoms et étoiles montantes de la scène hip-hop et rap.

Avec le Pass Holo+ viens vivre l'expérience améliorée d'Holo...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

10
PLK, Favé, Scarlxrd and 10 more

Venue

Alpexpo

Rue Henri Barbusse, 38100 Grenoble, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.