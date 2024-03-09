Top track

PLK - Monégasque

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holocène Festival - Pass Holo Plus Samedi

Alpexpo
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGrenoble
€75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PLK - Monégasque
Got a code?

About

Ton Pass Holo Plus comprend :

- Ton Pass Samedi

- Ton bonnet Holocène

- Ton accès Coupe file pour ne plus attendre à l'entrée du festival.

- Ton Accès au Bar Live Stronger. Un espace spécialement aménagé et réservé aux porteurs du pass Holo Plus....

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

10
PLK, Favé, Scarlxrd and 10 more

Venue

Alpexpo

Rue Henri Barbusse, 38100 Grenoble, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.