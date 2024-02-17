DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ministry of Pride: Love Affair

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30
Event information

Ministry of Pride returns with its annual Love Affair.

Ministry of Sound and DJ Fat Tony bring you a series of queer events that have seen the likes of Fka.m4a, David Vunk, Jodie Harsh, Jaguar, Shay Malt, Bella and too many more to count join us in the le...

Presented by Ministry Of Sound.

Lineup

Fat Tony (DJ)

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open11:00 pm
1200 capacity

