Griff (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Griff - Live at LPR on Friday, February 9th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Griff

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

